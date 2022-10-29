Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.82 Million Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 112.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,177 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOP. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

XOP opened at $149.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.20. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $170.62.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

