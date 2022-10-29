Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,121 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Citigroup raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

