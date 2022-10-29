Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.87 Million Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,542 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.06% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Prudential PLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $233,726,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,098 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 279,012.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,099 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $24.72 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $41.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average is $28.42.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

