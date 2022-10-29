XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 219,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,870 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in XPeng were worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 119,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.30 target price on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.01.

XPeng Stock Performance

XPEV stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $56.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPeng

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

