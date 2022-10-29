Van ECK Associates Corp Has $7.07 Million Stock Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,393 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.52% of Ladder Capital worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 57,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on LADR shares. TheStreet raised Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

Ladder Capital Increases Dividend

NYSE:LADR opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 89.45, a current ratio of 89.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. This is a positive change from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

About Ladder Capital

(Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.