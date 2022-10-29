Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,968 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Neogen were worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Neogen by 87.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the first quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Neogen by 71.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 0.77. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Neogen had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $140.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,722 shares in the company, valued at $380,556.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William T. Boehm bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,242 shares in the company, valued at $322,598.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $58,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,556.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 38,600 shares of company stock worth $559,983. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

