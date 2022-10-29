Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Position Lessened by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 82.9% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETR stock opened at $107.73 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Entergy from $134.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

