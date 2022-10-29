Van ECK Associates Corp Has $7.25 Million Holdings in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,450,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 349,402 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 5.04% of Gold Resource worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Gold Resource by 197.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 25,329 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gold Resource by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 22,830 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 27,989 shares in the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $1.60 on Friday. Gold Resource Co. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gold Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:GORO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gold Resource Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

GORO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Gold Resource from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Gold Resource Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

Featured Articles

