Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 440 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $716.00 to $571.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Equinix to $726.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.81.

Insider Activity

Equinix Price Performance

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $568.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $595.91 and a 200-day moving average of $650.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 80.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $853.42.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.