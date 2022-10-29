Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 240,150 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $8,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,165,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 39.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 339,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 96,310 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 320.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 91,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 33.2% in the second quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 20,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.36 and a current ratio of 15.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 164.44%. The company had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

