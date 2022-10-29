Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 61,387 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,387 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in VICI Properties by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VICI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.65.

VICI stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.80%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

