Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,560 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 112.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $241,901,000 after purchasing an additional 685,478 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 70.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $174,934,000 after purchasing an additional 387,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of American Express by 13.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

NYSE AXP opened at $150.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.68. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

