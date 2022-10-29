CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in CME Group by 132.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,626,000 after buying an additional 1,924,772 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,075 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 224.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,960,000 after purchasing an additional 685,884 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $145,971,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,330,000 after purchasing an additional 490,885 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $174.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.58 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.