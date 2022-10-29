AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,407,399,000 after purchasing an additional 45,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,346,000 after purchasing an additional 127,820 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,473,000 after purchasing an additional 761,126 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after purchasing an additional 251,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 866,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,160,000 after purchasing an additional 45,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $474.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $441.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.25.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

