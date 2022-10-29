Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,842 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 7,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE SYK opened at $229.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.27. The company has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.94.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

