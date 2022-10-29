ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Position Reduced by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NOBL opened at $88.63 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.77 and its 200-day moving average is $88.50.

