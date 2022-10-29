Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 272,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,096 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INVH shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $32.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 16.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.73%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

