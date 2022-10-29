Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Holdings in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,096,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,365,126 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.44% of McEwen Mining worth $9,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,331,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 930,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,815,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after buying an additional 421,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,406,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 86,204 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in McEwen Mining by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 47,610 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in McEwen Mining by 428.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,200 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUX opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49. McEwen Mining Inc has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.20 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

