Van ECK Associates Corp Has $8.87 Million Stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,580 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.80% of Stem worth $8,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in Stem in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stem by 11.9% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 52,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stem by 10.8% in the second quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Stem in the first quarter valued at $151,000. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Alan Russo sold 160,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $2,355,087.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Alan Russo sold 160,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $2,355,087.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 14,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $211,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 815,314 shares of company stock worth $12,685,600 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stem Stock Performance

STEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim set a $17.00 price target on Stem in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Shares of STEM opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 2.29. Stem, Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $27.13.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. Stem had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 2.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stem

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

