Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 11,274 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,274 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $9,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Ventas by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 37,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE VTR opened at $39.69 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 793.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.08.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,600.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Articles

