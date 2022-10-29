Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 519,861 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519,861 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.08% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $9,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Starr International Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 803,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 29,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,197 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

BCSF opened at $12.69 on Friday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.22.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $52.36 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clare Stack Richer bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $49,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,784 shares in the company, valued at $244,878.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Articles

