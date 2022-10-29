Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 2,778 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $9,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 3.5 %

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,980.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,337 shares of company stock worth $742,178 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $57.43 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

