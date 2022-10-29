Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,283 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $10,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Perrigo in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Perrigo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 177,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,191,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Perrigo by 5.0% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Perrigo by 15.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 33.7% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 730,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,619,000 after buying an additional 184,024 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGO opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.80. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $47.95.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -148.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

