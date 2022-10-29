Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 12.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.4% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 7,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 194,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,390,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 30.7% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $224.29 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,676 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,612 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

