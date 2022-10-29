Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 152,001 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 152,001 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,493,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,792,000 after acquiring an additional 524,826 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,762,000 after acquiring an additional 506,212 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,372,000 after acquiring an additional 469,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 68.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after acquiring an additional 384,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Insider Activity

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $58,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,974.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $58,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,974.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $415,584.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,537.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,473,599. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

