Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average of $28.42. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

