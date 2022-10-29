Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 42,426 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,426 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DMF stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

