DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,913 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 218,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $13,504,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 58.0% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 209,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 76,893 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.50 to $37.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More

