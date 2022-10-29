DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,913 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 1,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,505.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,589.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,473.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,895.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

