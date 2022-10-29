Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 195 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after acquiring an additional 232,277 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $21,799,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $14,466,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 162.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 111,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after acquiring an additional 68,824 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,707,000 after acquiring an additional 61,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $231.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.78. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $231.78.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CASY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading

