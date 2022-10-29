DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,954 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on United Rentals from $312.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.45.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $309.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.70.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.98 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

