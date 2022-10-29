Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,919 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Nucor were worth $9,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,450 shares of company stock worth $1,449,350 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $134.00 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.78.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

