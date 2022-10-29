Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PH. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $361.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.67.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $291.65 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.91.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

