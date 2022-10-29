Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 50,333 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 543.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,333 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $8,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,486,000 after acquiring an additional 49,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 222.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $6,244,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,036,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,876,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $6,244,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,036,936 shares in the company, valued at $161,876,078.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 318,532 shares of company stock worth $54,747,949. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $151.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $194.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

