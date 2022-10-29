Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.19 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,988 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $257.31 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.80 and its 200 day moving average is $242.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.28.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

