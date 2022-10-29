DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 14.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 19.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 27.8% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.0% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ALGN. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Align Technology Trading Up 3.9 %

ALGN opened at $188.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.79. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.00 and a twelve month high of $713.33.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.