FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,893 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 112.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,408 shares in the company, valued at $990,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,408 shares in the company, valued at $990,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,318 shares of company stock worth $238,241 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 3.8 %

Teladoc Health stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average is $35.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.27. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 424.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $592.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

