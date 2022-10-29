114,400 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Bought by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 114,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Under Armour by 300.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 6.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Under Armour by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 49.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 112.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UA opened at $6.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

