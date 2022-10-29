Stephens Inc. AR Sells 552 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,064,000 after buying an additional 106,822 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,050,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,677,000 after buying an additional 353,171 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,561,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,279,000 after buying an additional 269,907 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,415,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,461,000 after buying an additional 92,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE MMP opened at $53.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $53.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $788.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.81 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $1.0475 dividend. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 80.12%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.