Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 107,800 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 318.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cowen cut their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $993.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.83. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $58.80.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.11 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 64.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other BioLife Solutions news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $92,138.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,446.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BioLife Solutions news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $92,138.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,446.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 8,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $194,044.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,354.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,327 shares of company stock valued at $403,357. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also

