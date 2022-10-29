Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 3,328 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 896.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $132.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.95 and its 200 day moving average is $132.35. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $149.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

