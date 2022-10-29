Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,618 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 2.5 %

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

SON opened at $64.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.79%.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.