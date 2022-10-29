Stephens Inc. AR Sells 33,306 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,306 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPD. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPD opened at $25.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $33.48.

