Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,693 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GSK by 0.8% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in GSK by 3.4% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GSK by 4.6% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in GSK by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in GSK by 10.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of GSK opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.69. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GSK shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.75) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,658.33.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.