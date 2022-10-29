Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 329,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,419,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after buying an additional 35,208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 267,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after buying an additional 132,582 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 222,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after buying an additional 49,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 24,468 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

Shares of IAT stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 1 year low of $46.23 and a 1 year high of $69.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.90.

