Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.06% of Vontier worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNT. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Vontier by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Vontier by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 189,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Vontier by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,046,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,964,000 after buying an additional 213,044 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vontier

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Up 2.2 %

VNT stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $34.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.00 million. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

