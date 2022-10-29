Stephens Inc. AR Buys 1,490 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,345.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 47.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Up 2.8 %

MarketAxess stock opened at $244.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $422.60.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MarketAxess from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.80.

MarketAxess Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.