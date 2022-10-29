Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 209,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 127,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth $968,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.40. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $86.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,840 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Newmont to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.78.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

