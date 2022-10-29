Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDJ. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 102,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 605,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BDJ opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.2176 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.