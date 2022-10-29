Stephens Inc. AR Buys 2,870 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.06% of Blackbaud worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,510,000 after purchasing an additional 186,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,361,000 after purchasing an additional 339,922 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,648,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,546,000 after purchasing an additional 144,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,896,000 after purchasing an additional 85,570 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 989,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after purchasing an additional 61,457 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.10, a P/E/G ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $264.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $84,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $84,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.